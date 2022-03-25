PDS Planning Inc Buys Shares of 13,642 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,058,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 37,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 17,998 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 8,329,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,491,000 after buying an additional 3,629,065 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,672,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,828,000 after purchasing an additional 300,151 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on EDU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $1.33 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.98.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile (Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

