PDS Planning Inc Buys Shares of 430 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its position in S&P Global by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,501,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 472.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.29.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $407.67 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $347.80 and a one year high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

