PDS Planning Inc Cuts Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

PDS Planning Inc reduced its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in SAP were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in SAP by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

SAP opened at $111.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $136.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.15 and its 200-day moving average is $132.83. SAP SE has a one year low of $104.14 and a one year high of $151.48.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.57.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

