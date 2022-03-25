PDS Planning Inc Has $675,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

PDS Planning Inc cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $83.38 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

