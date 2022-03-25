PDS Planning Inc Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

PDS Planning Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after purchasing an additional 47,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 575,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,056,000 after purchasing an additional 44,311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $147.91 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.70 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.43.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

