PDS Planning Inc Sells 160 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

PDS Planning Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,210,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $205.84 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $187.92 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.04 and a 200 day moving average of $216.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

