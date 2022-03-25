Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.95) to GBX 1,300 ($17.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.82) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,175 ($15.47) to GBX 1,200 ($15.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pennon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,150.33 ($15.14).

Shares of LON:PNN traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,029 ($13.55). 100,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,124. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 637.47 ($8.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,335 ($17.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,047.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,139.32. The company has a market cap of £2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.10.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

