Peony (PNY) Trading 1.7% Lower This Week

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 25th. Peony has a total market cap of $59.53 million and approximately $382,467.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000789 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00023881 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 76.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 169,505,775 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

