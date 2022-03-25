Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.90

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 9419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWP. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter worth about $1,454,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $386,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 325,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.