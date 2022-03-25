Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.95

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 127260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$59.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.56.

About Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

