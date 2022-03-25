Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15-6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.20 billion.

WOOF traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $19.63. The company had a trading volume of 13,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,296. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WOOF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,095,000 after buying an additional 1,148,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,831,000 after purchasing an additional 279,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 155,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,687,000 after purchasing an additional 83,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at $1,155,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

