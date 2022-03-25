Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,686 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.2% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 44.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 58.5% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,168 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $52.59 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $297.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

