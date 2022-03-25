Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Hits $0.0531 on Major Exchanges

Phantasma Energy (KCAL) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $60,191.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00047378 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.57 or 0.07094265 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,166.62 or 0.99578232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00044200 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 73,808,400 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

