Phantasma (SOUL) Price Hits $1.15 on Exchanges

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $119.66 million and $1.27 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,368.88 or 0.99954820 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00063538 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00022545 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001902 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00014112 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,310,056 coins. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars.

