Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $801.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 22.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 107,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 187.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

