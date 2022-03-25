Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PDD. HSBC dropped their target price on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Nomura lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.06. The firm has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.04.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDD. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 292,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,482,000 after purchasing an additional 147,999 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,533,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regents of The University of California increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 275.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regents of The University of California now owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 37,102 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.