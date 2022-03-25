Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading Down 7.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $41.00. The stock traded as low as $44.64 and last traded at $45.53. Approximately 524,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 14,818,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.40.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CLSA cut their price target on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 98.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.04. The firm has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -561.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

