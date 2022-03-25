Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:PNW traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.98. 370,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,508. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNW. UBS Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,620,000 after buying an additional 321,287 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 652,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,042,000 after buying an additional 201,909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,469,000 after buying an additional 126,329 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after buying an additional 92,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 101,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

