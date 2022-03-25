Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Shares Gap Up to $10.84

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.84, but opened at $11.06. Plains All American Pipeline shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 5,938 shares.

PAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.32.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 130.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 62.8% during the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 120,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 46,556 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 28.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 59,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 22.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.