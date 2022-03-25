PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Purchases $60,606.00 in Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 12,600 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $60,606.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MYPS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.37. 532,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,385. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $10.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on MYPS. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at $440,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at $1,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

