Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $60.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PLUG. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Plug Power from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.48.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 14.3% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 49.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 24.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

