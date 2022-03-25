PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNM. StockNews.com lowered shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.72. The company had a trading volume of 27,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,359. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. PNM Resources has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average of $47.10.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,889,000 after acquiring an additional 537,749 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 528.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after acquiring an additional 730,636 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in PNM Resources by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 704,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,666,000 after acquiring an additional 41,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PNM Resources (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.