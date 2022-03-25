Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.37

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Pola Orbis alerts:

Pola Orbis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PORBF)

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, and FIVEISM Ã THREE brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pola Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pola Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.