Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) dropped 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.21 and last traded at $13.28. Approximately 13,565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,118,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

POSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their price target on Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $979.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.31.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.45 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Poshmark news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $63,305.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,875 shares of company stock worth $122,988 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POSH. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,886,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 4th quarter worth about $85,364,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 4th quarter worth about $56,311,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Poshmark by 26.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,119,859 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $26,608,000 after acquiring an additional 231,537 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Poshmark by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 776,880 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after acquiring an additional 141,470 shares during the period. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

