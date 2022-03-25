Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Short Interest Update

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS HGKGY traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.44. 783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,087. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09. Power Assets has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78.

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

