Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.20

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.20 and last traded at $67.94, with a volume of 2325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.65.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDS. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $935.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average is $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.35). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

