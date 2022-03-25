Primary Health Properties’ (PHP) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 160 ($2.11) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 176 ($2.32) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 173.33 ($2.28).

Shares of LON:PHP opened at GBX 146.10 ($1.92) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91. Primary Health Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 129 ($1.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 170.20 ($2.24). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 139.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 148.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

