Primary Health Properties’ (PHP) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 160 ($2.11) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 176 ($2.32) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 173.33 ($2.28).

Primary Health Properties stock opened at GBX 146.10 ($1.92) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 139.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 148.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73. Primary Health Properties has a one year low of GBX 129 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 170.20 ($2.24).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

