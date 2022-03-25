Private Ocean LLC Buys 702 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 128.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis raised its holdings in Corteva by 3,774.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after acquiring an additional 302,254 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Corteva by 19.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 167.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after acquiring an additional 686,300 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 20.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 5.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $58.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $58.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.23.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

