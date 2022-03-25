Private Ocean LLC Makes New Investment in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MATX. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Matson by 25.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $85,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Lauer sold 12,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $1,326,015.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,437 shares of company stock worth $4,165,937 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $120.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.71. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 26.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Matson’s payout ratio is 5.55%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

