Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis stock opened at $155.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $102.42 and a one year high of $169.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.14.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

