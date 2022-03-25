ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $168.65

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $168.65, but opened at $163.61. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $164.90, with a volume of 6,126 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.82.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCO. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 79,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 275,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 25,213 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.