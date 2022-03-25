Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRVB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $7.88 on Friday. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $499.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.59.

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio (Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.