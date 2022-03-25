Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.28) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 318 ($4.19) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.40) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 318 ($4.19) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 342.75 ($4.51).

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at GBX 314.20 ($4.14) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.04, a current ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 383.80 ($5.05). The stock has a market cap of £797.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 306.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 334.24.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

