Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

PFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 318 ($4.19) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.40) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 318 ($4.19) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 342.75 ($4.51).

PFG stock opened at GBX 306.47 ($4.03) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 306.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 334.24. The stock has a market cap of £777.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 383.80 ($5.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11, a current ratio of 20.04 and a quick ratio of 20.04.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

