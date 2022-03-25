PRW Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.6% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 21,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $551,577.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 844,259 shares of company stock valued at $20,971,988. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

MRO traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $26.04. 22,516,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,393,523. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.76. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $26.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

