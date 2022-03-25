PRW Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,034 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 17,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

NYSE SJT traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.47. 1,298,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,680. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $8.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1191 per share. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.