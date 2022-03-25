PRW Wealth Management LLC Invests $226,000 in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 931.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 37,727 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDE traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,796. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $111.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.16 and its 200-day moving average is $84.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

