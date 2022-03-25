PRW Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,403 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PRW Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,693,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,243. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $199.50 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

