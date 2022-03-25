Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.09.

PEG opened at $67.54 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $68.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average of $64.23. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of -52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,304,140 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

