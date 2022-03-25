PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Position Raised by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,411 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.09% of PulteGroup worth $12,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PulteGroup by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,732,000 after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 16,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 25,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PHM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of PHM stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.80. 2,365,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,496. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

