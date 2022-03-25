Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Issued By SVB Leerink

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Immatics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immatics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Immatics stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. Immatics has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 743,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 137,570 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immatics in the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in Immatics by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,026,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after buying an additional 548,407 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Immatics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Immatics during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

