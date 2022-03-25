Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Issued By SVB Leerink

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Immatics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immatics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 743,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 137,570 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immatics in the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in Immatics by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,026,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after buying an additional 548,407 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Immatics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Immatics during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Immatics (Get Rating)
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immatics (IMTX)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.