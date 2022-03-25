Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

CFX opened at C$5.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.30. The company has a market cap of C$350.96 million and a PE ratio of -7.90. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1 year low of C$4.78 and a 1 year high of C$9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.47.

About Canfor Pulp Products (Get Rating)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.