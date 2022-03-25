Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th.
About Canfor Pulp Products (Get Rating)
Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.
