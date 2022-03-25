Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc (NASDAQ:REFI) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on REFI. Compass Point initiated coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of REFI stock opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $20.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,826,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is a commercial real estate finance company which invests primarily in first mortgage loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry, secured by real estate, equipment, receivables, licenses or other assets of the borrowers. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is based in CHICAGO.

