Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Raised by Capital One Financial (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a report issued on Monday, March 21st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $5.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.82. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS.

LPI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $74.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $99.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $355,096.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $421,628.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 521,179 shares of company stock valued at $38,114,568. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

