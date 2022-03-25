Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.56. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PDCE. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

PDCE opened at $73.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 2.92. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $74.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average of $54.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $74,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PDC Energy by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $89,301,000 after buying an additional 858,561 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in PDC Energy by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 875,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after purchasing an additional 595,725 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,023,000 after buying an additional 567,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 31.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,220,000 after purchasing an additional 437,502 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,342 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total value of $226,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,919. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.01%.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

