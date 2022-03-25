Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Issued By Truist Financial

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Etsy in a report released on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Etsy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ETSY. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.53.

ETSY stock opened at $140.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.72. Etsy has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.84, for a total transaction of $2,886,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $6,058,677.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,718 shares of company stock valued at $17,724,029 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Etsy by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 291,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,554,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

