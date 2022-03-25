Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $7.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.66. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $35.03 EPS.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

OAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $176.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.29.

NASDAQ OAS opened at $150.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.16 and its 200-day moving average is $123.78. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $158.48.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 19.11%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.45%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.