Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim now expects that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.66). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.73) EPS.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.01.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TCRR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.39.

TCRR stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $113.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.1% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,213,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after buying an additional 186,370 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 506.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 88,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 74,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

