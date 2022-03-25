Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR) Reduced by Analyst

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wi-Lan in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wi-Lan’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Wi-Lan alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wi-Lan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wi-Lan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.